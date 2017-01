GENEVA: Switzerland has just experienced its driest December in more than 150 years and one of its driest months on record, meteorologists said Saturday.

With an average of just 2.0 millimetres (0.079 inches) of precipitation this month, the Swiss lowlands saw their driest month since record-taking began in 1864, the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology, or MeteoSuisse, told public broadcaster RTS.