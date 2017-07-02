NEW DELHI: Renewing its demand, India on Saturday again asked Pakistan for consular access to its national Kulbhushan Jadhav, sentenced to death by military court as the two countries exchanged a list of prisoners lodged in each other's jails, reported Times of India.

According to the list Pakistan shared with India, at least 546 Indian nationals, including nearly 500 fishermen, are languishing in jails in that country.

"India again requested Pakistan to grant full and early consular access to the Indian nationals lodged in the custody of Pakistan, including Hamid Nehal Ansari and Kulbhushan Jadhav," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement in Delhi.

Jadhav was in April sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and sabotage activities. India had moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the death penalty. The ICJ on May 18 had restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav until the final decision.