NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that people should not take the law into their hands in the name of cow protection and the Indian government will not spare anyone involved in criminal activities, reported NDTV.

In an interview with Zee News channel, the Chief Minister also said that triple talaq was a social problem and suggested that the parties involved in the Ayodhya dispute should try and reach a conclusion.

Answering a query on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks against cow vigilantism, Yogi Adityanath said his government was doing its work.

"I feel the government is doing its work and no one should take law in their hand... We want to assure that there would be no action against any innocent person but the Indian state government will not spare any criminal or mafia," he said.

Answering a question on slaughter houses, Yogi Adityanath said they had implemented the directions of the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court and those who meet the norms had not been touched.

The Chief Minister said his government had made a provision in the budget to waive over Rs. 36,000 crore of farmers loans and asked the banks not to issue notice to the farmers who are covered under the waiver decision.

He also said his government takes guidance from the Centre whenever needed.

"I go to party (BJP) president (Amit Shah) and Prime Minister Modi for guidance," he said.

On the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Yogi Adityanath said that it would make India an economic superpower and lead to the prosperity of all sections of people.