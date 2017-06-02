Qatif - At least two people were killed when a car exploded in Saudi Arabia's eastern city of Qatif on Thursday, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television reported.

It said initial reports indicated the victims were "fugitives", a term that suggested people being sought by the kingdom's security services. The channel had earlier said the blast was caused by a car bomb. Its website posted images of thick black smoke rising from a street.

A resident contacted by telephone by Reuters said he had heard a blast and saw smoke rising above an area that police had blocked off. Saudi authorities were not immediately available for comment. Photos sent over social media showed a body apparently completely burned being pulled from the wreckage of a car. The authenticity of the photos could not immediately be verified.

UAE condemns blast

UAE has condemned the terror blast which targeted the security and stability in the Saudi city of Al Qatif.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation denounced the criminal terrorist act, which sought to destabilise the security and stability in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"The Ministry appreciated the efforts the Kingdom is taking in confronting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, confirming the UAE's full support to the Kingdom in all the measures it has taken against extremism ad terrorism", the statement said.

"It also underlined that the security of Saudi Arabia and its stability manifest the fundamental pillar for the security of the Arab Gulf and its countries", the statement added.