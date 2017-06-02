A 21-year-old Indian Navy sailor's body was found dead on board at the naval vessel INS Rana.

According to Indian media, Vikash Yadav was deployed as a security sentry at the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam. He was an electrical mechanical power class-1 employee in the warship.

His body was found riddled with bullet shots.

It is reported that Yadav shot himself with his service revolver in the early morning hours. He was rushed to the hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

“His family and local police have been informed of this unfortunate incident. A board of inquiry is being ordered to investigate into the incident. The 21-year old sailor is unmarried,” the spokesman told Hindustan Times.

A case has been registered against the incident to identify the reason behind the suicide. This is the second such incident. Earlier, a navy cadet committed suicide while jumping off the Ezhimala Naval Academy’s building in Kerala due to mental and physical harrasment of his trainers and superiors.