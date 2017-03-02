India on Wednesday test-fired a low-altitude interceptor missile which destroys incoming ballistic missiles, reported Times of India.

Indian defence officials claimed the missile fired off Abdul Kalam Island "successfully destroyed" the incoming "enemy" Prithvi missile.

"All the mission objectives were successfully met. The weapon system radars tracked the target and provided the initial guidance to the interceptor which could precisely home on to the target and destroyed it in the endo-atmospheric layer," India's defence ministry said in a statement.

"The complete event, including the engagement and destruction, was tracked by a number of electro-optical tracking systems using infrared imagery. Radars and telemetry stations tracked the target and the interceptor till the destruction of the target."