An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier who exposed graft in the army has released a new video, alleging 'mental torture' by his superiors, reported India's CNN-News18 on Thursday.

Tej Bahadur Yadav, a constable of the BSF's 29th battalion, was transferred to headquarters as a plumber after his videos went viral on social media.

"It appears the video was shot in the third week of February when the jawan’s wife visited him. His mobile was taken away as it was evidence in the case," according to CNN-News18 who spoke to a BSF officer.

In the latest video, Tej Bahadur alleges that his phone is being “tampered with” to prove his ties to Pakistan.