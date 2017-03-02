ROME - Italy has granted a partial pardon to a former CIA agent found guilty over the kidnap of an Egyptian imam in 2003, in a case that has sparked a long legal tussle. Sabrina de Sousa, 60, was set to be extradited to Italy in the coming days to face justice over the abduction of radical preacher Abu Omar in Milan, after she was arrested in Portugal last week. She had gone on trial in absentia along with 22 others in what were the first legal convictions in the world against people involved in the CIA's extraordinary renditions programme that followed the September 11, 2001 attacks.