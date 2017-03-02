NEW YORK: Strongly condemning Wednesday’s terrorist attacks in Kabul, the United Nations Security Council underscored the need to bring the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of such ‘reprehensible’ acts to justice.

At least 15 people were killed and dozens more injured in attacks in two areas of the Afghan capital. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the incidents.

In a statement issued Thursday, the 15-member Security Council stressed that terrorism in all its forms is criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of its motivation and wherever, whenever and by whomsoever it is committed.

“It should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group,” UNSC emphasised.

Also in the statement, council members voiced serious concern over threats posed by the Taliban, Al-Qaeda, ISIL/Da’esh and other illegal and armed groups to the local population, national defence and security forces and the international presence in the country.

“No violent or terrorist acts can reverse the Afghan-led process along the path towards peace, democracy and stability in Afghanistan, which is supported by the people and the Government of Afghanistan, and by the international community,” the council added.

It also stressed the need for all UN Member States to combat by all means, in accordance with the UN Charter and other obligations under international law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

Further in the statement, the members of the council expressed their deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and government of Afghanistan. They also wished a speedy recovery to those injured.