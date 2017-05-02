The body of a 16-year-old boy was found in south west Delhi’s Chhawla area on Monday afternoon. The boy was apparently stabbed to death, reported Hindustan Times.

Police said the boy, who was in school uniform, was stabbed in his chest with a sharp object. Police suspect a compass, part of a geometry set used by students, was used in the crime.

The boy was a student of Class 11 in Veda Vyasa DAV public school in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri. He lived with his family in Vikaspuri. The boy was murdered around 10 kilometres away from his school.

A case of murder has been registered at the Chhawla police station. Initial probe has hinted that the murder took place over a tiff, he had with some boys. A senior police officer said that the incident came to light around 3.30 pm when a local resident, who heard the boy screaming near a drain in Goyla Dairy, ran towards him and saw him bleeding on the ground. The local then called the police control room.

A police team reached the crime scene and rushed the boy to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him brought dead. Some locals claimed that the police had seen some young boys fleeing from the spot where the victim was stabbed.

Surender Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (south west), said that they are probing the case from all angles. He said that some students of the school are also being questioned.

DCP Kumar said that the victim had left the school premises by telling his teacher that his father was waiting for him outside the gate. Kumar said some eyewitnesses claim to have seen the boy leaving the school on a scooter with two other boys.