The Election Commission of India has cancelled the Anantnag Lok Sabha bypoll, saying the ground situation is not conducive to hold free and fair elections in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), reported India Today.

The so-called bypoll, earlier slated to be held on April 12, was postponed for May 25 due to poor law and order situation.

The Indian Commission, which issued the order late last night, said non-availability of sufficient number of security personnel was another reason to cancel the poll process.

Sources said the Indian Election Commission had sought deployment of around 740 companies of Indian paramilitary personnel for the bypoll.

The Indian Home Ministry, however, said it could only provide around 300. A company usually has around 100 troopers.

The 10-page order said a fresh date would be announced later.

A high-level team of the Indian Election Commission (IEC) last week reviewed preparedness for the Anantnag parliamentary bypoll and assessed the security situation through video-conferencing.

RISE IN STONE-PELTING INCIDENTS

A spike in stone-pelting incidents by students have caused a law and order problem in IHK.

On Monday, clashes again erupted between college students and Indian police in Pulwama as the degree college was reopened after two-day holiday.

Trouble started after some students put out posters of slain Hizbul commander Burhan Wani on the administrative block of the Pulwama degree college. Some of the students also pelted stones at police. The students also hoisted flags of Pakistan in the college premises.

NO TALK WITH 'SEPARATISTS'

Recently the Indian Union government ruled out talks with those who challenge the state's accession to India.

The Indian Supreme Court has also disposed off a petition filed by the Kashmir Bar Association that said the Centre was doing little to improve the ground situation in the Valley. The Court asked the association to do its bit by coming up with suggestions that would help improve the situation.

The opposition Indian National Conference (NC) has slammed the decision against engaging the separatists in a dialogue. An NC statement said the announcement was the last nail in the agenda of the alliance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the allies that rule Indian Held Kashmir.

The agenda of alliance, signed by the PDP and the BJP, had stated that talks would be held with every stakeholder in Kashmir to bring permanent peace to the state.