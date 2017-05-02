The Indian Congress asked the Indian government on Tuesday to act decisively against Pakistan, including going “to an extreme extent” if necessary, to respond to the alleged attack in Held Kashmir where two Indian soldiers were said to be killed and their bodies claimed to mutilated by attackers from across the Line of Control (LoC), reported Hindustan Times.

The incident puts fresh pressure on the Narendra Modi government in dealing with Pakistan.

“Pakistan is violating all international understandings and conventions between two neighbours. If this is the attitude of Pakistan, then I think the future is going to be very serious. India will be forced, even though India does not want that to happen, to act decisively,” Indian Congress leader PC Chacko told ANI.

“To retaliate this provocation, we may have to go to an extreme extent. I think Pakistan is inviting trouble for itself,” he added.

On Tuesday, Indian Congress leader Randeep Surjewala too said that the PM’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) needs to take a stand and take action as promised, reported ANI.

“When will this government wake up? Does it not show a lack of policy or direction on part of this government and a lack of credible, political and responsible leadership on part of the BJP government?” he asked.

Surjewala accused the government of not being serious, pointing to the lack of a regular Indian defence minister. Indian Finance minister Arun Jaitley currently has the additional charge for defence.

“All these questions need to be answered for people of this country demand answer,” he said.

Arun Jaitley had on Monday said such “acts don’t even take place during war let alone peace”, and asserted that the “the sacrifice of these soldiers will not go in vain”.

His cabinet colleague Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “Pakistan is inviting its own ruin”.

“Our security forces will give a befitting reply to Pakistan,” he told media persons on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Army yesterday strongly rejected the claims, saying it did not commit any ceasefire violation on the LOC or carried out a BAT action in Buttal sector (Indian Krishna Ghatti Sector).

Army’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations, said in a press release that Indian blame of mutilating Indian soldiers’ bodies was also false. “Pakistan Army is a highly professional force and shall never disrespect a soldier even Indian.”

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif also strongly rebutted Indian claims. In a series of tweets, he said “Indian allegations of Pakistani incursion on LOC r baseless. It is a deplorable attempt to ignite tensions for internal political motives.”

“These baseless allegations r aimed at vitiating the environment, deflecting attention from troubles in Kashmir & demonising Pakistan Army.

“We remain fully committed to peace on LOC.V expect prudence will b exercised on Indian side to avoid situation spiralling out of control.

“Pakistan Army upholds highest standards of professional conduct..violation of LOC & question of mutilation of bodies does not arise at all.”