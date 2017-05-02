CARDIFF: A Pakistani man has been jailed for beating his wife with a hammer, after she forgot to cook dinner for him.



Mohsin Akram, 21, shouted “you’ve had your chance to be a good wife” when he attacked her, while he was drunk at their home in Cardiff.



A court heard that the Pakistani asylum seeker had met his victim on Facebook and they got married, so that he would get a visa. It was also said that he would not allow his 20-year-old wife to leave their home and did not let her have a mobile phone or internet access.



He has now been jailed for 15 months for pleading guilty to ABH and was told that he could stay in the UK when he is released.



Mrs. Hussain was subjected to a 10-minute attack in the early hours of December 24 when he returned drunk from a night out.



She was so scared that she left her four-month-old baby inside the house when she managed to abscond, professing she was going to get credit for the electric meter.



Once she was come out of that house she beseeches three girls for help on the street. In the time she was gone, Akram filed a missing persons’ report.