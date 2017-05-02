GENEVA - It is “highly unlikely” Turkey followed due process in the mass arrests and firings since July’s failed coup, the UN rights chief said Monday, specifically condemning fresh dismissals at the weekend.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government dismissed nearly 4,000 public officials on Saturday, including more than 1,000 people working for the justice ministry, in the latest purge since the thwarted coup and two weeks after Erdogan narrowly won a referendum on enhancing his powers. “With such a large number, it is highly unlikely these suspensions and detentions will have met due process standards,” UN rights chief Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein said, referring to the 3,974 public officials who were fired and the wider nine-month crackdown. Zeid also said he was “very concerned about the renewed state of emergency,” which Turkey extended by parliamentary vote on April 18, saying the decision was made amid “a climate of fear in the country.”

The state of emergency in place since the coup bid has seen a total of 47,000 people arrested and prompted fears that the crackdown is being used to go after all opponents of Erdogan.