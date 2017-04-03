Srinagar - Complete shutdown was observed in Indian-occupied Kashmir on Sunday against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the shutdown was given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

A multi-tier set-up in the name of security has been put in place with massive deployment of Indian troops and police personnel across the occupied territory.

A senior police officer confirmed that "an unprecedented ground-to-air security was put in place in Udhampur where Modi inaugurated a road tunnel."

The road leading to the tunnel has been made out of bounds for the people till the Indian prime minister flew back to New Delhi.

The resistance leaders in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian Prime Minister was visiting at a time when situation was extremely gloomy and massacres, detentions and blinding of people continued and there seemed no let-up. Thousands are languishing in jails and the authorities are denying any space for peaceful political activities, they said.

They said the problem the state is political and development is not the solution.

Addressing the ceremony, Modi said Kashmir has to decide between. The longest tunnel of the country, he said, will not only bring in tourists by cutting down the travel time, but help Kashmir's farmers to sell their produce elsewhere.

"I want to ask the people of Kashmir... on the one side there is tourism, on the other, terrorism," Modi said. Pointing that many innocents have lost their lives, but "no one has gained anything", he added, "If tourism had been promoted in these 40 years, the world would have been at Kashmir's feet".

Last year, Kashmir had witnessed five months of protests following the death of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. Hundreds of young men had hit the streets and clashed with security forces, many had been injured.

Modi underscored "While some are busy throwing rocks, others are busy in cutting them and making way for Kashmir's progress". Modi also invoked his predecessor Atal Bihari Vajpayee's famous call for "Kashmiriyat, Insaniyat, Jamooriyat".

He also attacked Pakistan for exploiting the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He said he wanted to show the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir how Jammu and Kashmir can develop. "Let the people of PoK see what development is, so they know the exploitation they have suffered from those controlling them," he added.

COP KILLED IN HELD KASHMIR ATTACK

A grenade explosion killed a police officer and injured 10 other security personnel in Indian-administered Kashmir on Sunday, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the tense region.

Suspected rebels lobbed a grenade at a group of police and paramilitary troops in Srinagar following protests against Modi's visit.

"Four personnel of CRPF and seven policemen were injured in the grenade blast," Bhuvesh Choudhary, spokesman of the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said.

One of the police officers who was wounded in the blast later died of his injuries, inspector general Javid Gillani told AFP.

Armed encounters between security forces and rebels fighting to end Indian rule over Kashmir have become more frequent since massive protests last year, sparked by the killing in July of a popular militant leader.

The two-lane road tunnel, India's longest, will cut the travelling distance between the region's two main cities of Jammu and Srinagar by 41 kilometres, bypassing stretches that often shut due to heavy snowfall and landslides.

A government press release said the project "has provided employment to over 2,000 unskilled and skilled youth of Jammu and Kashmir as 94 percent of the work force was from the state."

"We have a plan to make nine such tunnels in the state," Modi said, adding better connections would mean more jobs.