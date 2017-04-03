In Indian held Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akbar Butt has said that the visits of Indian Prime Minister to the territory cannot change nature of Kashmir dispute

Zafar Akber Butt in a statement said that the people of Kashmir would observe shutdown against the visit of Indian Prime Minister to the territory as a protest till the dispute is settled in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He said that Narendra Modi visited when Kashmir was burning and the worst kind of human rights violations still continue. He deplored that political leaders and common youth were languishing in jails and the puppet administration was denying any space for peaceful political activities.