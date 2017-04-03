ISLAMABAD: According to a report by IRNA, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan has expressed reservations on issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Pakistani government for appointing former army chief General (retd) Raheel Sharif as the head of Saudi-led military alliance.



Mehdi Honardoost talking to different media of Pakistan said that it was correct that Pakistan had contacted Iranian officials before issuing the NOC, but it did not indicate that Iran was satisfied with this decision or it had accepted the same.

He said that Tehran had informed Islamabad that Iran would not become a part of any alliance like the 'military alliance' nor such kind of offer was extended to Iran.

He strongly believed that all important Islamic countries should come together to form a coalition of peace to resolve their issues rather forming a controversial military alliance.

Earlier Pakistani defense minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that the government had issued an NOC to the former army chief to lead the military alliance.

The decision of the government is drawing a lot of criticism from analysts, former diplomats, and opposition parties because they believe that such a move could create more problems for Pakistan on diplomatic front.

In April 2015, days after Saudi Arabia launched heavy strikes on Yemen, Pakistan parliament unanimously approved a resolution urging the government to stay neutral in the face of demands from Riyadh to join its military strike against Yemen.