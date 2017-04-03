COLOMBO:- Sri Lanka's navy Sunday arrested six Indians trying to smuggle 13.5 kilos (29.7 pounds) of heroin across the narrow strip of sea dividing the two countries, a spokesman said. The suspects were disguised as fishermen, navy spokesman Chaminda Walakuluge said. "Drug smugglers operate disguised as fishermen," Walakuluge told AFP. "We are on alert for drugs coming in." He said the navy has seized a total of 130 kilos of heroin and cocaine and 2,140 kilos of cannabis in the past year and arrested a total of 19 Indians during the same period. –AFP