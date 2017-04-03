A Saudi religious scholar has issued a fatwa that women were free to marry of their own free will.

According to Saudi newspapers, member of Council of Senior Scholars Sheikh Abdullah Al Menia has said in his fatwa that women above 25 years of age possess the right to marry of their own free will.

He said that the main thing is to document the marriage contract and if the Justice department permits then no obstacle remains in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sheikh Abdul Minai also issued a fatwa in September last year according to which women are their own mentors and have the legal right to manage all her matters except those of marriage.