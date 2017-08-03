In a shocking incident, 15 minors sodomised a 16-year-old boy in a open municipality ground in Andheri in Mumbai recently; reported Times of India. The police have arrested seven of the suspects while the rest are absconding.

The victim, a class 9 student, has provided the names of the 15 boys in the FIR filed in the presence of his family.

Police said most of them are his neighbours and seniors in school. Police said on Tuesday that they have arrested seven of the suspects under Indian Penal Code section 377 for unnatural sex and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO).



"As all of them were juveniles, we produced them before the special juvenile court in Dongri which has taken over their custody. Investigations are on," said an officer.

Police said the survivor has been left traumatised by the incident. He was sent for a medical examination and is now being provided counselling. What has baffled police is the fact that almost all the perpetrators are minors who are in the final years of their schooling; they would have known of the consequences and the fact that the case could ruin their careers.



Police said the accused were exploiting the teen for the last one year.