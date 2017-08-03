LISBON - A light plane made an emergency landing on a packed beach near Lisbon on Wednesday, killing a man and an eight-year-old girl who were sunbathing, authorities said. Hundreds of people were on the Sao Joao de Caparica beach about 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Lisbon at the time and witnesses told cable news station SIC Noticias people ran to avoid the plane. "A plane with two people on board made an emergency landing on Sao Joao da Caparica beach, striking two sunbathers and causing their deaths," the National Maritime Authority said in a statement.