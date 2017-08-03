SRINAGAR: In Indian-held Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, killed two more Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district, according to Kashmir Media Service.

The troops killed the youth, Aqib Ahmad Itoo and Suhail Ahmed, during a cordon and search operation at Gopalpora in Damhal Hanjipora area of the district.

Furthermore, the authorities have again suspended the mobile Internet services in south Kashmir.

Meanwhile, two Indian soldiers including a Major, Kamlesh Pandey, were killed and two other personnel were critically injured in an attack at Matribugh Zaipora in Shopian.