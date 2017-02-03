NEW YORK - The daughter of former US president George W Bush has shared her father’s Islam is Peace speech in the wake of President Donald Trump’s visa ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Jenna Bush, the former First Daughter, posted an excerpt from the speech her father made in 2001 following the 11 September terror attack on her Twitter feed, with the caption: “‘This is not the America I know...’ just a reminder this am to teach acceptance and love to our kids for all races, all religions.”

“Billions of people find comfort and solace and peace. And that’s made brothers and sisters out of every race. Out of every race.”

The speech, made by Bush at the Islamic Centre of Washington DC on 17 September 2001 said: “When we think of Islam, we think of a faith that brings comfort to a billion people around the world.”

America counts millions of Muslims among our citizens and Muslims make an incredibly valuable contribution to our country.

“Muslims are doctors, lawyers, law professors, members of the military, entrepreneurs, shopkeepers, moms and dads. And they need to be treated with respect.”

Trump signed an executive order banning refugees from Syria indefinitely and suspending the US refugee programme for 120 days. In addition, the president suspended visas for people from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days, affecting people from Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Libya. In the excerpt shared Tuesday, George W. Bush, the former president, says that the “face of terror is not the true faith of Islam.”

“That’s not what Islam is all about. Islam is peace,” Bush said in the speech. “These terrorists don’t represent peace. They represent evil and war.” The former president argued that Muslims make “an incredible valuable contribution to our country” and said they must be “treated with respect.” “In our anger and emotion, our fellow Americans must treat each other with respect,” he said. Trump’s executive order has been met with backlash from many lawmakers and has spurred protests across the country, with Americans urging the administration to welcome refugees and immigrants.

“Women who cover their heads in this country must feel comfortable going outside their homes. Moms who wear cover must be not intimidated in America. That’s not the America I know. That’s not the America I value,” Bush said in his 2001 speech. People who feel like they can “intimidate our fellow citizens” represent the “worst of humankind” and should be “ashamed,” he said.