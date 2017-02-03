ANKARA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday rebuked German Chancellor Angela Merkel for using the expression "Islamist terrorism", saying the phrase was not correct and saddened Muslims.

Speaking after a critical bilateral meeting with Erdogan, Merkel spoke of the need for Turkey and Germany to cooperate even further to fight against terror, including "Islamist terrorism" and Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants.

"We spoke in detail about... the questions of the fight against Islamist terrorism, against every form of terrorism, also the terrorism of the PKK," she said alongside Erdogan at his palace in Ankara. "We agree we want to cooperate, we are all affected by this. We agreed to have closer cooperation in the future," she said. Erdogan, sitting next to Merkel, was stony-faced as she spoke.

Muslims oppose any equating of Islam and terror, arguing those who commit crimes purportedly in the name of Islam have nothing to do with a religion that espouses peace.

"This expression 'Islamist terror' seriously saddens us Muslims," Erdogan replied, glancing sternly at the German chancellor. "Such an expression is not correct because Islam and terror cannot be associated. The meaning of Islam is peace."

He said it would be "saddening" if the term was used because of the crimes of the Islamic State (IS) extremist group, which has been blamed for a string of attacks in Turkey over the last year.

"Please let's not use it. As long as it is used we need to stand against it. As a Muslim president personally I cannot accept that," he said. The president's comments came after the two leaders tackled a series of hugely sensitive issues during the one day visit to Ankara by the German chancellor at a time of rising tensions between Ankara and Berlin. His response delighted the pro-government press, with the Yeni Safak daily headlining on its website: "President Erdogan's warning to Merkel".

The phrase is controversial and previous US president Barack Obama refused to use the phrase "Islamic terrorism", saying such crimes distorted and perverted Islam. But new President Donald Trump has not shied away from using the term, speaking of "radical Islamic terror" during the election campaign and condemning Obama for not using the term.

Indicating that her use of the phrase was no accident, Merkel used it again at her later news conference with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, saying she had discussed the threat of "Islamist terrorism" with the premier. But she emphasised that "no kind of suspicion against Muslims was implied" with the use of the phrase.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to ensure full freedom of expression in Turkey, ahead of a crucial referendum on constitutional change.

Making her first visit to Turkey since July's failed coup, Merkel held tense talks with Erdogan seeking to repair a key relationship battered by a series of crises over the last months.

But as Turkey prepares for an expected April referendum on constitutional changes that opponents fear will grant Erdogan one-man rule, the splits on key issues between the two NATO allies were still wide.

"I emphasised from my side that in this far-reaching change the separation of powers and freedom of expression must be ensured," Merkel said after talks with Erdogan at his presidential palace in Ankara.

Merkel added she had also passed on concerns over press freedom and the accreditation of German journalists in Turkey, many of whom have not received approval to work in 2017.

According to the P24 press monitoring group, 94 Turkish journalists are being held behind bars within the state of emergency declared after the coup.

But Turkish presidential sources said after the meeting that on the subject of press freedoms "German authorities sometimes make statements based on wrong, incomplete or biased information".

Merkel added that the referendum on constitutional change could be monitored by a delegation from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) "so that what the people want is guaranteed".

But Erdogan immediately countered it was false to maintain there would be any end to the separation of powers under the new system.

"The legislative is still there. So is the executive and the judiciary. Their dissolution... is out of the question," said the Turkish president.

Further tension came when Merkel spoke of the need to fight "Islamist terrorism", with Erdogan bridling at the expression which he said upset Muslims and was not correct as Islam is a religion of peace.

"Please let's not use it. As long as it is used we need to stand against it," said Erdogan, looking directly at Merkel.

Berlin has repeatedly expressed unease over the extent of the post-coup crackdown that has seen some 43,000 people arrested, under a state of emergency that has now lasted over half a year.

Erdogan, meanwhile, is exasperated that Germany has not responded to requests for the extradition of hundreds of suspects linked to the coup, the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the ultra-left.

Last week it was reported that 40 Turkish soldiers stationed at NATO bases had asked Berlin for asylum, with Turkey pressing for the bids to be rejected.

Merkel emphasised that Germany was Turkey's partner in the fight against terror but could only act against suspects "when we have evidence and it is examined by the courts".

After his talks with Merkel, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Ankara wanted to see "more support from Germany" in extraditing alleged PKK militants and supporters of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen whom Ankara blames for the coup bid.

Merkel also wants Turkey to keep implementing a deal that has so far successfully reduced migrant flows to Europe, despite threats by Erdogan to walk away from it due to a failure to fulfil a pledge to grant Turks visa-free travel.

"The refugee issue is very important for Turkey and also the EU and Germany," she said, adding the deal was in their "mutual interest".

Opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu had expressed unease at the visit, fearing that Merkel's presence could buttress Erdogan ahead of the referendum.

But Merkel was also to meet Kilicdaroglu and figures from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) whose co-leaders are under arrest.

Merkel said after meeting Erdogan: "Opposition belongs to a democratic state."

Opposition figures in Germany have also suggested Merkel should not be meeting Erdogan as he is presiding over the crackdown. Turkey policy is set to be a key issue when Merkel faces re-election in September.

Germany is home to some three million people of Turkish origin, the biggest population of Turks in the world outside Turkey.