NEW DELHI - An Indian teenage boy lay dying after being hit by a bus on Thursday while onlookers filmed him instead of offering help, according to a report from ANI, a partner of Reuters television. Anwar Ali was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a bus in Koppal district in the southern state of Karnataka, the report said. Ali was on the road for roughly 30 minutes before an ambulance arrived, even though a hospital was minutes away. Video filmed by onlookers has been posted on the internet. Ali succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.