WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said Thursday terrorism is a “fundamental threat to religious freedom” and reiterated his campaign promise to put an end to it.

Speaking at the annual National Prayer Breakfast, an event attended by political and religious leaders from around the world, Trump said “It (terrorism) must be stopped and it will be stopped. It may not be pretty for a little while. It will be stopped.”

The breakfast has been co-hosted in Washington since 1953 by the Fellowship Foundation, a non-profit group of people “joined together by our interest” in Jesus, and a committee of US congressional members. More than 3,000 people attended the event.

Representing Pakistan was Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who was accompanied by Pakistan Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani. Also, attending was Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party.

Dwight Eisenhower was the first US president to speak at the event and every president elected after Eisenhower has followed suit. Thursday’s event was co-chaired by two US senators: Republican John Boozman and Democrat Chris Coons.

Trump, speaking at the event which was also attended by Jordan’s King Abdullah, said he wanted to prevent a “beachhead of intolerance” from spreading in the United States.

“The world is in trouble, but we’re going to straighten it out, OK? That’s what I do - I fix things,” Trump said in his speech.

Trump’s executive order a week ago put a 120-day halt on the US refugee program, barred Syrian refugees indefinitely and imposed a 90-day suspension on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The measure, which Trump says is aimed at protecting the country from terrorist attacks, has drawn protests and legal challenges.