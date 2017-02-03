WASHINGTON - Rex Tillerson, the former ExxonMobil chief operating officer (CEO), has been sworn in as the 69th secretary of state of the United States after the Republican-led Senate confirmed his nomination.

Senators voted 56-43 largely along party lines to approve the measure on Wednesday with most Senate Democrats opposing it which angered some Republicans.

Senator Ben Cardin, the Foreign Relations Committee’s top Democrat, said he was afraid that Tillerson would be a “yes man” and would not be able to stop President Donald Trump from practicing a wrong-headed foreign policy.

Republicans had the numbers to push through Tillerson’s nomination, but they still got help from several Democrats who crossed party lines to approve Trump’s choice for America’s top diplomat.

On Wednesday night, Tillerson was sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence as the new US secretary of state in the Oval Office of the White House as President Donald Trump looked on.

“It’s time to bring a clear-eyed focus to foreign affairs,” Trump said, adding, “All of us are better off when we act in concert and not conflict. There’s rarely been conflict in the world like we see today. Very sad.”

Tillerson thanked Trump for providing him an “enormous opportunity,” and vowed to serve the interests of the American people.

“Your whole life has prepared you for this moment,” Trump said, adding that Tillerson was “a man who is respected around the world, before he even begins.”

Trump congratulated Tillerson on becoming the secretary of state on Thursday morning.

“Congratulations to Rex Tillerson on being sworn in as our new Secretary of State. He will be a star!” Trump tweeted.

Tillerson, who has never held political office, faced intense scrutiny over his ties to Russia.

Not only Democrats, but also some Republicans, such as Senators Marco Rubio, John McCain and Lindsey Graham, have questioned the former ExxonMobil CEO’s close business ties with Russia and expressed reservations about his commitment to defending human rights abroad.

Last month, however, Tillerson broke with Trump, who nominated him for America’s top diplomatic post, and said the US would fulfill its commitments to defend its NATO allies.Trump had suggested that he would defend NATO allies only “if they fulfill their obligations” to the US.

Tillerson was reportedly recommended for the post of secretary of state by Robert Gates, former CIA director and defense secretary, in a meeting with Trump. Former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice made the same recommendation during her meeting with vice president-elect Mike Pence.

Both Gates and Rice run a consulting firm that considers ExxonMobil among its clients.

Meanwhile, former US vice president Dick Cheney has been a vocal supporter of the ExxonMobil chief, describing his nomination as an “inspired choice.” The 75-year-old neoconservative politician has lobbied on behalf of Tillerson.