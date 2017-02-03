WASHINGTON - A phone call between US President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull ended in sharp disagreement, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

According to The Post's sources who spoke anonymously, the conversation that took place on Saturday afternoon included a heated exchange about an existing refugee agreement.

After Trump reportedly said the agreement is "the worst deal ever," the Australian premier tried to confirm whether the United States would honour the deal he reached with the Obama administration. The United States had agreed to take in 1,250 refugees from Manus Island and Nauru in Papua New Guinea.

A day earlier Trump had signed the executive order temporarily blocking all refugees from entering the United States.

According to The Post's sources, Trump said the deal could export the "next Boston bombers" - a reference to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing in which three people were killed and hundreds wounded.

When the two sides could not reach an accord, Turnbull allegedly suggested discussing the Syria conflict but Trump chose to end the call, making the conversation shorter than his conversations with Japan's Shinzo Abe or Germany's Angela Merkel.

A source told CNN, Trump chose to end the call because he was unhappy with the results.

On Thursday Turnbull said he was "not going to comment on the conversation."

"During the course of the conversation, as you know, and it was confirmed by the president's official spokesman, the president assured me that he would continue with, honour the agreement we entered into with the Obama administration with respect to refugee resettlement," Turnbull said, according to The Australian.

Meanwhile, CNN said it has also learned details about the Friday phone call between President Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, who cancelled an in-person visit with President Trump after the US leader insisted Mexico pay for a border wall between the two countries.

According to an excerpt of the transcript of the call with Pena Nieto provided to CNN, President Trump said, “You have some pretty tough hombres in Mexico that you may need help with. We are willing to help with that big-league, but they have been knocked out and you have not done a good job knocking them out.”

President Trump made an offer to help Pena Nieto with the drug cartels.

The excerpt of the transcript obtained by CNN differs with an official internal readout of the call that wrongly suggested President Trump was contemplating sending troops to the border in a hostile way.

The Associated Press report said President Trump threatened to send US troops to stop criminals in Mexico unless the government did more to control them, but both the US and Mexican governments denied details from the story.

Sources described the AP’s reporting as being based upon a readout — written by aides — not a transcript.

White House Press Secretary Shaun Spicer described the call with Peña Nieto as “productive.”

US president THREATENS TO

CUT FUNDING TO UNIVERSITY

President Donald Trump Thursday threatened to cut federal funding to the University of California, Berkeley, after violent protests broke out on its campus in response to a planned appearance by a far-right commentator.

"If UC Berkeley does not allow free speech and practises violence on innocent people with a different point of view — NO FEDERAL FUNDS?" the president tweeted Thursday morning.

A scheduled appearance by right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos was cancelled Wednesday night about two hours before the Breitbart editor was scheduled to speak. The university said in a statement the violence was "instigated by a group of about 150 masked agitators who came onto campus and interrupted an otherwise non-violent protest," according to National Public Radio.

"This was a group of agitators who were masked up, throwing rocks, commercial grade fireworks and Molotov cocktails at officers," UC Berkeley Police Chief Margo Bennet said.

More than 1,500 people had showed up to protest Yiannopoulos's appearance on campus. At least six people were injured, according to CNN.

Yiannopoulos called what happened "an expression of political violence," according to CNN. "I'm just stunned that hundreds of people ... were so threatened by the idea that a conservative speaker might be persuasive, interesting, funny and might take some people with him, they have to shut it down at all costs," he said in a Facebook Live video.

Trump's chief White House strategist, Steve Bannon, previously headed Breitbart News.

