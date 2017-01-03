AGRA: Fed up with the frequent taunts of her grandmother about her marital problems, a woman allegedly clubbed the 70-year-old to death with a pestle. The woman then tried to kill herself twice, first by slitting her wrists and then by jumping in front of a speeding truck, but was unsuccessful. She then called up the police and confessed to her crime.

The incident happened in Iglas area of Aligarh on Monday morning. The woman, 23-year-old Mamta, had been staying with her grandmother, Santari Devi, in an under-construction house on the Aligarh-Mathura Road for 10 days ever since she had left husband's house in Aligarh city.

The couple had been married for more than three years. The husband, Vineet, works in Jalandhar. According to the police, Mamta had left her in-laws' house alleging that they had prevented her from travelling to Jalandhar to be with her husband, while she had also accused her husband of domestic violence.

The other members of the woman's family, including her father, live in Ballabhgarh. According to officials, the grandmother would often blame Mamta for her marital troubles, causing repeated arguments between the two of them. On Monday morning, they had another quarrel, following which Mamta allegedly picked up a pestle lying in the kitchen and clubbed the old woman on the head with it, killing her.

Mamta then tried to kill herself by slitting her wrists. When this failed, she ran out of her house and jumped in front of a speeding truck, which swerved just in time. Having failed to kill herself twice, the woman then called up the police and confessed to the crime.

Police have registered a case against the woman under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC and sent the body of the grandmother for post mortem.

Courtesy Times Of India