TEHRAN: Iran has denied receiving any invitation from Saudi Arabia for talks on the Haj.

The Al-Hayat daily reported on Friday that Saudi pilgrims minister Mohammed Bentin had opened discussions with more than 80 countries, including Iran, to work out the details of the 2017 Haj.

"No invitation from Saudi Arabia has been received by Iran's Haj and Pilgrimage Organisation or the foreign ministry," the head of the Haj Organisation, Hamid Mohammadi, was quoted as saying in Iranian media reports on Monday.

Once the invitation was received, Iranians would only be able to take part in the Haj if "the Saudi side secures the conditions of dignity and security" for them, said Mohammadi.

Iran was doing all it could to open the "blocked path" to the Haj, he said.

More than 1.8 million faithful took part in 2016, but Iranians stayed at home for the first time in three decades after tensions between Riyadh and Tehran boiled over following a deadly stampede during the 2015 pilgrimage. Iran says it lost 464 people in the crush outside Makkah.

Saudi Arabia cut all ties with Tehran in January 2016 after Iranian demonstrators torched its embassy and a consulate following its execution of a prominent Shia cleric.