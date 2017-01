RIYADH: Barrister Amjad Malik the chairman of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) said the foundation has taken a number of measures to resolve the socio economic issues faced by the overseas Pakistanis.

He said this while addressing the members of Pakistani community in an interactive session which was organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh.

He encouraged the listeners to benefit from the various schemes launched by the foundation.