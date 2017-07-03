SRINAGAR: Indian Security forces are planning to take an aggressive stand to crush growing militancy in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and prevent people from joining outfits such as LeT or Hizbul Mujahideen mainly active in various districts of south Kashmir, reported Times of India.

The Indian Union home ministry is learnt to have asked security agencies to draw up a concrete plan to stem public support which hampers "anti-terror operations."

The instructions come days after Indian Union home minister Rajnath Singh said the government had a "concrete strategy" for a "permanent solution" to the Kashmir issue.

The Indian central government has devised a three-pronged strategy "launching an offensive against militants, keeping a tab on writers and journalists who also work in various government departments and tightening the noose on separatists" to crush militancy in the valley.

According to highly-placed sources, the Indian government may ask governor N N Vohra to directly oversee the combat operations. Mehbooba Mufti, who also holds home portfolio and heads the unified headquarters of security agencies, including the Indian Army, will be kept in the loop only when the agencies take on militants in an encounter.

The Indian Army, said sources, has decided to launch "operation clean-up" against militants in Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam in south Kashmir.

Security agencies have already identified columnists, writers and journalists, many of whom are retired judges, former bureaucrats and government servants, who "incite" violence through articles and are paid by "hawala conduits", sources said.

The CID special branch, the sources said, has prepared a list of 20 such people, including a retired high court judge, branding them as "secessionist writers".

Indian Intelligence agencies are reportedly concerned about the increasing number of attendees at the funerals of militants. Overground workers put up photographs of rebels in combat uniforms and holding weapons, on social media platforms to attract youths to "join LeT and HM."

The Indian state government has been asked to check the misuse of social media. Recent raids on separatist leaders have also served as a warning, sources said. The IHK government has also removed DSP Faheem Ali, who was security in-charge of Hurriyat chairman Mirwiaz Umar Farooq for nearly a decade.