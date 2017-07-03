DUBAI: A Pakistani citizen was arrested after being accused of fraud. According to sources, the man was arrested for applying for a loan of 3.1 million and credit card on forged papers. During the investigation, the detainee has also admitted to all charges placed against him.

He said that he had applied for 50,000 dirham along with credit card however after a time span of two months, he again visited the bank for a loan of 2.2 million.

Furthermore an investigation into the matter has been launched.