YAABED - A teenage Palestinian girl who was shot by Israeli troops after she stabbed a soldier in the occupied West Bank died of her wounds in hospital on Friday, Israel’s military and a medical center spokeswoman said.

The girl, who Palestinian authorities said was aged 16 and from the West Bank village of Yaabed near Jenin, was shot at the entrance to the Israeli settlement of Mevo Dotan on Thursday after striking and lightly wounding a soldier with a knife, an Israeli army statement said.

A spokeswoman for the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in central Israel said she had been treated at the hospital overnight but died of her wounds early on Friday.

At least 247 Palestinians and one Jordanian citizen have been killed since a wave of sporadic violence began in 2015 in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Israel says at least 167 of those killed were carrying out stabbings, shootings or car-ramming attacks. Others died during clashes and protests.

Thirty-seven Israelis, two American tourists and a British student have been killed in the violence, which has slowed in recent months but not stopped.

Israel says the Palestinian leadership is inciting the violence. The Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank, denies incitement and says that in many cases, Israel has used excessive force in thwarting attackers armed with rudimentary weapons.