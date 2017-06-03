Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia has been named Islamic Personality of the Year by the organising committee of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, Khaleej Times reported.

Ibrahim Bu Melha, Head of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, said that the prestigious title was awarded to King Salman for his noble positions and tremendous contributions in the service of Islam, Muslims and the holy shrines.

"This is a well-deserved honour as King Salman has spared no effort in serving the visitors of the Two Holy Mosques, easing the rituals of Haj and Umrah for pilgrims," he said.

The Dh1 million award is annually presented to an individual or entity in appreciation to their effort in serving the Holy Quran.

Earlier in 2016, 96-year-old Emirati scholar Sheikh Mohammed Ali bin Al Sheikh Abdurrahman Sultan Al Ulama was awarded the Dh1 million Islamic personality of the year award. He was selected out of a long list of nominees.