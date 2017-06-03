Washington - At least 484 civilians have likely been killed in US-led coalition strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria since the operation began in 2014, the US military said in a statement on Friday, in its monthly update of the total. The US-led coalition figure, which is lower than estimates by non-governmental groups, such as Air Wars, represents an increase of 132 civilian deaths over its previous report released on April 30.
US-led fight on IS has killed 484 civilians
