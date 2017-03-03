CHARMINAR: According to Times of India, Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi on Thursday declared that Hyderabad was the real capital of Muslims in the country. Both Hindus and Muslims feel safe in the city.

The Chandrayangutta legislator addressed supporters and party workers at the MIM headquarters in Darrussalaam on the occasion of the 59th year of the party's revival.

"Indeed, the capital of India is Delhi, but if there is a capital for Indian Muslims, then it is Hyderabad. The thinking and deliberation goes to India Muslims from here. Representations go from here ( sic)," Owaisi said, even as he stressed that the party had worked relentlessly for securing several schemes and benefits in the field of education and healthcare for the Muslim community.

Owaisi criticised the Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party during the Uttar Pradesh elections and implied that the two had taken attention off key issues.

Taking a jibe at both parties which have locked horns in UP elections, the MIM leader said that the election issue is nothing but a ' gadha' (donkey). "While one is talking about gadhe ki siyasat (politics of donkeys), the other speaks of singing praises of the donkey's loyalty. The state of affairs is thus that donkeys have become important. We thought that after the chaiwaala took over the reins, things would be done differently, but now donkeys have become an issue ( sic)," he said.

The legislator invoked the Alair encounter of 2015 in which five Muslim under-trials were killed and sough to compare it with others in the country. He vowed to put those responsible for the killing behind bars.

"The MIM will bring justice to those who died in the Alair encounter," Owaisi said . He also added that the then government of undivided Andhra Pradesh issued character certificates to those who were implicated by the police in the Mecca Masjid blast case.