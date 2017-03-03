An Indian minister Friday rebuked Prime Minister Narendra’s claim that a deadly rail accident in Kanpur was a plot hatched from across the border, reported The Times of India.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is used to seeking votes by misguiding people.

“Our railway minister could not take care of Kanpur tracks and gave false report to the prime minister that the ISI had damaged the tracks,” said Yadav at an election rally in Ghazipur.

“I want to say that the incident took place in UP, at least I should have been informed about this ... But no information ... no truth in it."

Modi claimed police had found evidence of sabotage in the disaster last November, when a crowded passenger train derailed in northern Uttar Pradesh (UP) state, linking it to Pakistan.

Police have not corroborated that claim, made at a rally ahead of the latest stage of voting for a new government in UP - India’s most populous state and a hotly contested political prize.

Three suspects arrested over a failed bid to blow up a rail track in Bihar state in December confessed to working for an agent who had also ordered them to target the train in Kanpur. Police later said they found no evidence to back the suspects’ claims.