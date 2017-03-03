ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will perform the groundbreaking of the Kurram Tangi Dam Project, located in North Waziristan Agency of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) on Friday.

Kurram Tangi Dam would have a water storage capacity of 1.2 million acre-feet (MAF) in addition to generating 83.4 megawatts (MW) of electricity.

Sources said that Kurram Tangi Dam would be completed in two phases. The first phase of the project will be completed in about three years.

The project will be implemented in two stages. Stage-I of the project will be completed in about three years.

The project could be a significant development towards water and energy security in the country.

Kurram Tangi Dam would provide water for irrigated agriculture in North Waziristan Agency and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mitigate floods and generate hydel electricity.

The project would not only help cope with increasing requirements of water and electricity in the country but also usher in an area of socio-economic development in the far-flung and backwards areas of North Waziristan Agency and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan on Thursday announced plans to bring its militancy-wracked tribal areas into the mainstream political fold by ending a de facto system of direct rule that critics said suppressed development and fuelled extremism.

"The cabinet has in principle approved the recommendations of the FATA (Federally Administered Tribal Areas) Reforms Committee," Sartaj Aziz, head of a government reforms committee and a senior aide to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif told reporters in Islamabad.

The seven tribal districts Bajaur, Khyber, Kurram, Mohmand, North Waziristan, Orakzai and South Waziristan, are home to some eight million residents, mainly ethnic Pashtuns.