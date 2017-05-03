BOGOTA - Eight people died Monday when a military aircraft crashed into a hill in central Colombia, President Juan Manuel Santos said. "Our solidarity is with relatives of the victims of the plane crash of @COL_EJERCITO in Cundinamarca. Eight people lost their lives," Santos wrote on his Twitter account. The crash occurred to the west of Bogota, between the towns of Facatativa and Zipacon, the governor for the region, Jorge Emilio Rey, said on his Twitter account.