At least eight civilians were killed in an explosion in Kabul city on Wednesday that targeted a convoy of foreign troops, the Afghan media reported.

The ministry of interior confirmed the death toll, adding at least 24 people were wounded. The injured were taken to Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital, officials confirmed.

Meanwhile, US Navy Captain William Salvin, spokesman for US Forces-Afghanistan, confirmed a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) convoy was targeted in Kabul city.

"A coalition MRAP convoy was targeted by a suicide bomber in Kabul this morning about 8:00am. Three coalition service members were wounded. All sustained non-life threatening wounds, are in stable condition, and are currently being treated at coalition medical facilities," he said.

The explosion took place near Abdul Haq square in Macroyan area, a densely populated and largely residential area of the city.

Reports indicate it was a car bomb and that the bomber had waited next to the road for the convoy to pass. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.