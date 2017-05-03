UTTAR PRADESH: A 45-year-old man was beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr yesterday by a group of 10 men, allegedly because his relative had eloped with a girl from a different community a few days ago, it has been reported by NDTV. Ghulam Mohammad's family has accused the Hindu Yuva Vahini, the right-wing group set up years ago by Yogi Adityanath, who took over as Chief Minister at the head of a new BJP government on March 19.

The FIR or First Information Report of the police refers to "five to six unknown suspects from Hindu Yuva Vahini" as suspects.

Ghulam Mohammad was a distant relative of the group's target - a 19-year-old man who ran away with an 18-year-old girl from a neighbouring village and is accused of kidnapping by her family.

The group allegedly arrived when the girl's family complained that the police hadn't taken action. Around 9:30 am on Tuesday, the attackers spotted Ghulam Mohammad sitting in a mango orchard, dragged him to a deserted spot and allegedly lynched him.

"Four or five men came in the morning and forcibly took him away from the garden. They took him to the jungle and hit him and left," said his son. Three persons have been arrested.

"In the complaint we have written that the members are of the Hindu Yuva vahini. Right now we are verifying," senior police officer Muni Raj told NDTV.

"If we find role of any organisation, we will inform government, take legal advice and then take right action," he said.

The police say they have no proof so far of the group's involvement.