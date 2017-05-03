JERUSALEM - Israeli security forces on Tuesday shot dead a young Jewish man who ran at them with a knife at a checkpoint near Jerusalem, police said.

“Members of the security services at Hizma spotted a man running in their direction with an object in his hand,” a police statement said, referring to the checkpoint between Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. “They considered (him) an immediate danger to their lives and opened fire.”

The attacker was a 20-year-old Jewish Israeli man from Jerusalem, the police said. He was killed on the spot, they said, later publishing a picture of a short knife he was alleged to have been carrying.

Meanwhile, Israel showed off its new F-35 stealth fighter jets recently delivered from the United States on Tuesday as part of an air show marking its annual Independence Day celebrations.

Three of Israel’s five stealth fighters took to the skies along the Mediterranean coast off Tel Aviv as thousands of people gathered at the waterfront to watch.

The F-35s, made by US-based Lockheed Martin, were the highlight of the show, which marked 69 years of Israeli independence.

Israel has received the initial five jets since December with the aim of allowing it to maintain its military superiority in the turbulent Middle East, particularly regarding its arch-foe Iran.

It plans to purchase a total of 50 F-35s. Its first jets are to be operational this year.

While other countries have ordered the planes, Israel - which receives more than $3 billion a year in US defence aid - says it will be the first outside the United States with an operational F-35 squadron.

Israel is buying its first 33 F-35s at an average price of about $110 million (103.5 million euros) each - and the price tag has been criticised both in Israel and elsewhere.

Among its main features are advanced stealth capabilities to help pilots evade sophisticated missile systems.

The single-pilot jets can carry an array of weapons and travel at a supersonic speed of Mach 1.6, or around 1,200 miles per hour (1,900 kilometres per hour).

The pilot’s ultra-high-tech helmet, at a cost of about $400,000 each, includes its own operating system, with data that appears on the visor and is also shared elsewhere.

Thermal and night vision as well as 360-degree views are possible with cameras mounted on the plane.