The Indian judiciary is in the midst of an unprecedented crisis which has resulted in rival judges issuing court orders for each other to undergo mental health evaluations.

BBC in a report unravelled an extraordinary series of events. For the past several months now, Justice Chinnaswamy Swaminathan Karnan of the Calcutta High Court has been on a massive collision course with the top judges of India's Supreme Court.

On Monday, matters came to a head when a seven-judge Supreme Court bench, that included India's Chief Justice JS Khehar, ordered a psychiatric evaluation of Justice Karnan by a panel of government doctors to ascertain if he was mentally ill.

An angry Justice Karnan responded by ordering similar tests on the seven top court judges.

The present standoff began on 23 January when Justice Karnan wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the names of 20 "corrupt judges" and three senior law officials.

Even though he failed to provide any evidence against those named in the list, he urged Mr Modi to investigate - and take action against them.

On 8 February, the seven-judge bench decided that this - and other similar letters Justice Karnan had sent in the past accusing his fellow judges of corruption and bias - was "contempt of court" and demanded an explanation from him.