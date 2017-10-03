MARSEILLE - The man who stabbed two young women to death in Marseille in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group used seven different identities and had been arrested just days earlier, French prosecutors said Monday.

Authorities said the killer, who was shot dead by anti-terror troops after Sunday's attack outside the southern city's main train station, had used a Tunisian passport last week under the name of a 29-year-old with the first name Ahmed.

But investigators are seeking to confirm his identity as the attacker - who had a history of petty crime but was not on a jihadist watch list - used seven aliases, anti-terror prosecutor Francois Molins told reporters in Paris.

Molins said "the method of the attacker" was in line with calls from the Syria-based terror group to followers in the West to strike vulnerable targets, such as train stations.

The IS group's propaganda agency Amaq claimed the killer was one of its "soldiers", but a source close to the investigation told AFP no solid evidence linked him to the jihadists.

The attack in France's second-biggest city followed a string of stabbings around Europe claimed by or blamed on Islamist radicals.

The man killed two 20-year-old cousins, one of them a "brilliant" medical student who was studying in the city, according to Aix-Marseille University chief Yvon Berland.

Her cousin, a nursing student from the eastern city of Lyon, was visiting her for the weekend.

Molins confirmed that witnesses heard the attacker shout "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) as he lunged at the women with a 20-centimetre (eight-inch) knife before threatening soldiers, who shot him dead.

The attacker's fingerprints showed he had had seven brushes with the law since 2005 - most recently when he was arrested last Friday in Lyon for shoplifting.

He presented the Tunisian passport to police, saying he was divorced, used "hard drugs", and had no fixed address.

The shoplifting charges were dropped for lack of evidence, and local authorities "were not able to take a decision to deport him," Molins added.

Police evacuated Marseille's ornate Saint Charles station after the attack, temporarily halting all train traffic on some of France's busiest lines.

"I was on the esplanade just in front of the station," Melanie Petit, an 18-year-old student, told AFP. "I heard someone shout 'Allahu Akbar' and I saw a man who seemed to be dressed all in black."

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted Sunday that he was "deeply angered by this barbaric act".

The attack comes as parliament prepares Tuesday to vote on a controversial anti-terror bill that transfers some of the exceptional powers granted to police under a 22-month-old state of emergency into national law.