MADRID/barcelona - Spain came under international pressure Monday to resolve a spiralling crisis with its Catalan region after a banned independence referendum was marred by shocking scenes of police violence.

The country's central government vowed to stop its northeastern region breaking away from Spain after Catalan's leader claimed that 90 percent of voters backed independence in Sunday's referendum, which Madrid says is unconstitutional and a "farce."

Abroad, the focus was on Sunday's violence, which saw riot police move in on polling stations in towns and cities across the region to stop people from voting, in some cases baton-charging and firing rubber bullets to disperse crowds.

"We call on all relevant players to now move very swiftly from confrontation to dialogue. Violence can never be an instrument in politics," European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said, breaking weeks of virtual EU silence on the Catalan issue.

UN rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said he was "very disturbed" by the violence and urged the Spanish authorities to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation.

In Catalan cities, many residents briefly stopped work at midday and descended onto the streets in silent, solemn protest.

In Barcelona, hundreds more stopped traffic as they rallied, many draped in the blue, yellow and red Estelada flag used by Catalan separatists, shouting "the streets will always be ours."

The government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy was holding emergency talks after Catalan president Carles Puigdemont declared Sunday that the region - which accounts for a fifth of the nation's GDP - had "won the right to an independent state". Puigdemont appealed for international mediation to help solve the crisis, and hinted he may be willing to drop independence if that happened.

He also called for all police deployed to Catalonia from other parts of Spain for the vote to be removed.

The regional government said 2.26 million people took part in the vote, or just over 42 percent of the electorate in Catalonia. But any attempt to unilaterally declare independence is likely to be opposed not just by Madrid but also a large section of the Catalan population, a region of 7.5 million people which is deeply split on the issue.

Rajoy reiterated his government's position that the vote was an illegal act, to which the state had reacted "with firmness and serenity".

Puigdemont has said he would now present the results to the region's parliament, ruled by majority separatist lawmakers, which has the power to adopt a motion of independence.

Several top figures in the far-left party Podemos called for Rajoy to resign over his handling of the crisis.

Shocking videos posted on social media showed police dragging voters from polling stations by their hair, throwing people down stairs and attacking Catalan firefighters protecting polling stations.

Puigdemont said close to 900 people had received medical attention, althought Catalan authorities confirmed a total of 92 injured.

Four were hospitalised, two in serious condition - a 70-year-old man had a heart attack and another was hurt in his eye.

Adding to tensions, unions and Catalan associations have called a region-wide strike for Tuesday due to "the grave violation of rights and freedoms."

The Catalan situation is considered Spain's biggest political crisis since an attempted military coup d'etat in 1981.

Meanwhile, thousands of people hit the streets of Barcelona and other Catalan cities on Monday in protest at a violent police crackdown to stop an independence referendum in the region.

"This was the norm under Franco!" the crowd chanted as they made their way through the streets of Barcelona, referring to Spain's former dictator Francisco Franco whose 1939-75 regime repressed Catalan language and culture.

About 15,000 people took part in the protest in Barcelona, the capital of Catalonia, according to municipal police.

They waved blue, red and yellow Catalan independence flags and held up signs demanding more democracy.

Riot police moved in on polling stations in towns and cities across the region on Sunday to stop people from voting in the referendum deemed unconstitutional by the Spanish courts, in some cases baton-charging and firing rubber bullets to disperse crowds.

Four people were hospitalised, two in serious condition -- a 70-year-old man had a heart attack and another was hurt in his eye.

"I saw my father dragged away, saw my dance teacher get punched and headbutted. They threatened to break our fingers if we didn't come down from a fence," one of the demonstrators, 19-year-old Patricia Ventura, told AFP.

"I can't remove these images from my head, nobody could make me forget them."

Shocking videos posted on social media showed police dragging voters from polling stations by their hair, throwing people down stairs and attacking Catalan firefighters protecting polling stations.

"I know so many people that are not pro-independence and yesterday they hit the streets because they were outraged," said another demonstrator, Blanca Pi.

Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and Barcelona mayor Ada Colau took part in another rally that drew hundreds of people.

"What happened yesterday is disgusting, for me it calls for a break (from Spain), I don't see how we can overcome it," said 30-year-old bank employee Helena Vidal, her eyes welling with tears.

Demonstrations were held in several other cities, including Girona, about a hundred kilometres (60 miles) to the north of Barcelona and Lleida, 160 kilometres to the west.