Catriona Murdoch/Wayne Jordash - The last two decades have seen a significant expansion of international, regional and domestic accountability mechanisms for an array of international crimes and a variety of forgotten victims. Much of this activity has been focused on the conduct of senior military and political leaders who control or significantly contribute to excesses on the battlefield. However, as is becoming clear, this focus does not adequately confront the scale or scope of victims living in the path of armed conflict or under the yoke of brutalising regimes.

This year has seen the resurgence of famine. South Sudan is enduring the first famine to be declared globally for six years. Nigeria, Somalia and Yemen are all on the brink of famine. In each, deliberate political and military action has contributed to the resulting death and injury of thousands of innocent civilians, demanding that serious consideration be given to prosecuting those responsible. Yemen is emblematic of the problem and a may provide a backdrop for the development of the potential remedy proffered by a more imaginative approach to the prosecution of those who engineer, or fail to act to prevent, mass starvation.

Yemen has been described as the "war the world forgot" eclipsed by Syria and complicated by a Saudi-led coalition supported by the United States, the United Kingdom and France. The resulting humanitarian disaster features a famine of cataclysmic proportions. The word "famine" evokes images of dusty pot-bellied children and the wrath of nature. However, the reality is that this is less nature's cruelty and more mans: "starvation" often more accurately reflects these wholly human-made and preventable catastrophes, where failed diplomacy and ostensible military objectives collide.

While perhaps viewed as collateral to the conflict, political and military actors could have easily predicted this crisis and taken preventative measures to avoid. Yemen is almost entirely dependent upon imports for its staple commodities. Prior to the conflict, approximately 80-90 percent of food was imported, principally at the Red Sea port of al-Hudaida, which quickly became the epicentre of the fighting. Eventually, coalition forces imposed a UN Security Council-approved blockade on the port in March 2015.

The control of food importation into Yemen is being used as a weapon of war, seemingly

by all sides.