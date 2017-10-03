BERLIN - About 10,000 people in Berlin were forced to leave their homes on Monday as bomb disposal units prepared to defuse an unexploded World War II bomb. Construction workers found the 250-kilo (550-pound) device earlier in the day, prompting police to seal off the area within a 500-metre radius of the site in west Berlin's Innsbrucker Platz. Underground and suburban rail traffic was disrupted, and officers went house to house to ensure that the area was cleared before disposal experts moved in.