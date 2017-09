US President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Sunday that the United States was considering cutting trade to any country doing business with North Korea.

The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

North Korea said it had tested an advanced hydrogen bomb for a long-range missile on Sunday, setting off a manmade earthquake near the test.