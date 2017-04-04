The Indian government is mulling ways to deport over 10,000 Rohingya Muslims, who belong to Myanmar but are currently living in held Kashmir.

The Rohingya Muslims are mostly living in Jammu and Samba districts, Indian media reported.

The issue of Rohingya Muslims was discussed at a high-level meeting convened by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and attended by occupied Kashmir Chief Secretary Braj Raj Sharma and Director General of Police SP Vaid.

"We are exploring ways on how to identify and deport the Rohingya Muslims," a Home Ministry official said.

Rohingya Muslims are numbered at around 5,700 but it could go up to 10,000. There are around 40,000 Rohingya Muslims living in different parts of the country. Even though some of them registered with a UN refugee body, India does not recognise it.